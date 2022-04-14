Posted: Apr 14, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Businesses can submit an online application for inclusion in the Housing and Urban Development’s Section 3 Business Registry.

Bartlesville's Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring says a Section 3 business is a business that is at least 51-percent owned and controlled by low- or very low-income persons, or a business that has at least 75-percent of labor hours using workers who are low- or very low-income persons. Warring says recipients of HUD funding and contractors that receive contracts from recipient agencies are required to give preference to Section 3 businesses. She says low- and very low-income residents are also encouraged to use the registry to identify businesses that may have HUD-funded employment opportunities.

To submit an online application for inclusion in the Section 3 registry, click here.