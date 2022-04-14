Posted: Apr 14, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Police Chief Tracy Roles lines out the details for upcoming events and programs being put on by the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD).

Those events are as follows:

----------

BPD Block Party and Cook Off

The BPD Block Party and Cook Off will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Chief Tracy Roles says the event will strech from the police department at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue to Tower Center at Unity Square at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Roles says there will be fun for the whole family. He says there will be plenty of activities for the kiddos, live music, old cars, free food and much more.

Chief Roles says they are excited to interact with the community. He says they hope you see the police department in a different light.

There will be tours of the Bartlesville Police Department. Chief Roles says the BPD belongs to the community. He says the community did an outstanding job of giving them that space that the BPD calls home.

If you wish to register for the BBQ Cook-Off, you can call 918.338.4050.

----------

Women's Self-Defense Course

The Bartlesville Police Department's 2nd Annual Women's Self-Defense course will be held on Monday, May 2.

Chief Roles says the event filled up almost as soon as it was posted on social media. Roles says that shows him that there is need and desire for this type of event. He says they have a waiting list, and those on the list will be the first into the course when they release a new date.

It isn't certain as to how many of these courses the BPD will put on during the year, however, Chief Roles says they will host as many courses as the community tells them that they need to have. He says this is a great way for their officers to connect with the citizens that they serve every day.

Female officers are teaching these self-defense courses for women. Chief Roles says those involved in the program will learn basic self-defense and awareness. Roles says they want to instruct women to be aware of their surroundings while teaching basic punches and takedowns. He says they want to teach women how to use techniques properly and create space.

To get on the waiting list for any upcoming self-defense courses for women that the BPD has to offer, call 918.338.4050.

----------

First-Ever BPD Youth Academy

The Bartlesville Police Department is gearing up to hold its first-ever Youth Academy this summer.

Chief Roles says this is similar in nature to the BPD's Citizen's Police Academy. Roles says the only difference is that they will be instructing kiddos ages 13 to 17. He says they are capping the enrollment off at 15 students.

The Youth Academy will be held July 6-8. Chief Roles says he is proud of the police staff that is willing to volunteer their time to make this program possible. He says they want to provide a service that they don't typically provide to the community.

For more information, call 918.338.4050.