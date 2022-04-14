Posted: Apr 14, 2022 11:36 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

After the Pawhuska School Board was unable to form a quorum on Monday, they have rescheduled a meeting for Friday afternoon.

The Board will consider approving the Title VI Indian Education Bylaws and there will be possible parent comment with that agenda item. They will also look to approve the 2022-2023-school calendar.

There will be consideration to sign a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services for the coming school year and a vote to update and approve the transfer capacity availability.

The Board will consider allowing the football team to use the DUKE for different events throughout the summer. Personnel matters will also be discussed during the meeting.

Friday afternoon’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Administration Building for those interested in attending.