Posted: Apr 14, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department said there were only two confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout all of Osage County last week. That doesn't take into account those who conduct an at-home test and results come back positive, but overall the data continues to trend in a positive direction. With that being said, all three commissioners said it is important to remain cautious.

As published by the Oklahoma State Department of Health each Thursday, there are 1,179 new COVID-19 cases and 95 new deaths to report this week across the state.