Posted: Apr 14, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 2:46 PM

Max Gross

An Osage County man was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in court this week. Justin Bradley is currently is custody at the Osage County Jail after picking up the felony charge. Bradley was convicted of rape in Pineville, Missouri in 2006.

Bradley has been charged with failing to register at least three separate times in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry, Bradley is list as a transient that lives in the Pawhuska area. Bradley was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for the defendant was set at $5,000.