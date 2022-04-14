Posted: Apr 14, 2022 3:37 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Only one day remains if you are interested in being a sponsor for Bigheart Day in Barnsdall over Memorial Day Weekend. If you are interested in being a sponsor, call 918-397-4652.

This years Bigheart Day will mark number 69 for Barnsdall and Chamber Treasurer Jason Byers says they are still working on the event schedule at this time. Events will take place that Friday, but most of the activities will be held throughout the day on Saturday.

Chamber President Steve Overacker said this year they want to pay homage to both the Osage Nation and the people who have attended Bigheart Day in years past:

“It is really interesting to hear their voices. We are hearing the voices of the people we have been trying to entertain for the past several years. It has been fascinating.”

A Memorial Day service will also be held on that Monday at a local cemetery.