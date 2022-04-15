Posted: Apr 15, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will weigh several items following the Easter weekend.

A request for additional security for the Washington County Election Board will be considered when they meet after the holiday. A Hazard-Mitigation Assistance State-Local agreement from Washington County Emergency Management will be weighed as well.

A resolution regarding recipient of federal funds as established by American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 may be approved. A Rural Economic Action Plan Closeout Report for District 2 will be considered. There may even be action of a claim for reimbursement from the State of Oklahoma for five-year manufacturing facilities located within Washington County as presented County Assessor Todd Mathes.

Letters regarding the Washington County Free Fair Board may be weighed in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting. A letter regarding the resignation of District 1 Free Fair Board Member Emily Case may be approved. Hannah Hough may be appointed to serve and fulfill the unexpired term through 2024. John Werts may receive a letter regarding to his appointment to the Free Fair Board as well. Werts would serve a three-year term in District 2.

Lastly, a request for approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax will be up for possible approval.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

To view the full agenda for yourself, click here.