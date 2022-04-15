Posted: Apr 15, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Good Friday is good news for good pups in the area.

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is having a Good Friday Special on Dog Adoptions through Saturday.

You can adopt a dog this weekend for just $25. WCSPCA, located along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey, is open Friday, April 15, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, call WCSPCA 918.336.1577.