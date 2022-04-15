Posted: Apr 15, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The next Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Coffee meet-up is scheduled for Monday, April 25th at 9 a.m. and is set to take place at the Dirty Laundry Saloon.

This month’s guest speaker is set to be Emily Shuping with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition. Shuping is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and serves as the Marketing Coordinator for Made in Oklahoma. Since taking that position in 2017, the coalition has had a 96 percent increase in membership.

The event is open to the public for anyone interested in attending.