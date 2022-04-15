Posted: Apr 15, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Federal jury has convicted a former Kay County corrections officer for his role in a racially charged attack. 53-year-old Matthew Ware was convicted of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees that were being housed at the Kay County Jail.

Court documents state that Ware served as a supervisory official while working at the jail. Testimony stated that Ware ordered lower ranking officers to move two black inmates to a cell row housing inmates with a history of racially charged violence.

He then ordered the other officers to unlock the cell holding the two victims. The two men were attacked by the other inmates and were physically injured. This incident occurred in May 2017.

A separate incident involved Ware restraining an inmate in a stretched out position for over 90 minutes. This event happened in January 2018 when Ware was employed in the same capacity.

Ware faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $ 250,000 for each violation. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.