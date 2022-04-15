Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Apr 15, 2022 3:59 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 3:59 PM

Wash. Co.: Candidate Filing Ends, Incumbents Unopposed

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Incumbents for every seat up for election in Washington County have filed for re-election.

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes, Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh, District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle, and District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap all filed for re-election prior to the 5:00 o’clock close on Good Friday.

No other candidates filed for the positions.


« Back to News