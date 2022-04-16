Posted: Apr 16, 2022 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2022 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Real Country KRIG 104.9 airs Nowata Class Days and spotlights 32 seniors from Nowata High School.

Nowata Class Days was made possible thanks to these local businesses:

Totel CSI

Patriot Chevrolet

Regent Bank of Nowata

West Fit

Coffeyville Community College

Arvest Bank

Bartnet IP

Pizza Hut

Wisebean Coffee Company

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

To listen to the full 2.5 hour program, click here.