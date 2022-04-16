Posted: Apr 16, 2022 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2022 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Parties remain mostly unscathed after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle near Skiatook over the weekend.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Ronald Dodson of Sperry was driving his 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle northbound on Lake Road on Friday evening. Dodson attempted to pass a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by 43-year-old Corey Brown of Tulsa when he struck Brown’s vehicle and departed the roadway right, striking a fence and coming to rest in a field.

Dodson was admitted in fair condition at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with head, arm, leg, and trunk external injuries. There were no further injuries.

OHP claims the cause of the collision was “improper overtaking in a marked zone.”

The scene was investigated by Trooper Owen #636 of the Osage County Detachment of Troop K. Trooper Sparks #810 of Troop K, the Sperry Police Department, and County Corner Fire and EMS assisted.