Posted: Apr 18, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

When the Board of Osage County Commissioners signed an agreement with the construction manager to begin work on the courthouse annex, the vision that so many have had became even closer to a reality.

From here, construction managers will provide estimates to the county on how much they foresee the project costing. As other modifications are being made and final plans are complete, they will advertise the project for bid. The construction manager will then present those bids to the Board and give their recommendations. Once complete, construction will begin.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones talks about an ideal time line now that the ball is beginning to roll.

District Attorney Mike Fisher says the addition of the new annex will make things much safer for the public.

The Osage County Courthouse was built in 1914.