Posted: Apr 18, 2022 2:30 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

An off-duty Bartlesville firefighter and his wife save the life of a neighbor.

According to Deputy Chief Jerry Berry with the Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD), the selfless act of Firefighter Chad Marshall and his wife Anna saved the life of a neighbor from a violent dog attack in rural Osage County on Monday morning. Berry says Chad was alerted by his wife that two canines were attacking a woman believed to be in her 70’s. He says Anna threw herself on-top of the woman to protect her while Chad fought off the dogs.

All parties received injuries. Berry says Anna was bit at least one time. He says Chad also received several bite wounds. Chad and Anna are being treated for their wounds in urgent care. The victim was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

According to firefighters on scene, Chad and Anna arrived to find their neighbor being viciously attacked by a large dog while another woman was trying to hold another large dog back. It was noted that the neighbor had multiple areas on her body where flesh had been ripped open to the bone.

Firefighter’s recount that Anna had thrown herself on top of the dog and neighbor causing her to be bitten in the calf area, and Chad was fighting with whatever he could to make the dog leave. Eventually the dog turned on Chad biting him several times when the other dog had broken away from the woman trying to hold him back.

Several people had stopped to help, with one driving and parking between the victims and the dogs, using her vehicle as a barrier. The dogs eventually left and went back across the road.

Two firetrucks responded to the scene from Station 1 and Station 2. Berry says he heard from BFD Captain's on scene that the woman may have perished had Chad and Anna not acted so quickly to come to her aid. He says the situation would have been different had they not stepped up.

Chad has been a member of the Bartlesville Fire Department since October 2011. Anna is a Phsycian Assistant in the area.

The dogs are said to be in quarantine in this time. The Osage County Sheriff's Office is handling the law enforcement side of the incident.

We will have more information as it becomes available.