Posted: Apr 18, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 4:14 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was charged with failing to register a sex offender in Washington County court on Monday. Robert Conley appeared while in custody to answer to the felony warrant brought against him. Conley had previously been convicted of sexual battery for groping a jogger in 2007.

According to an affidavit, a Washington County deputy confirmed that Conley did not complete his address verification as required by law. Due to his status as a level 3 offender Conley is required to re-register every 90 days.

Deputies went to the last known address of the defendant. A witness said that he has not seen Conley at that address but does know who he is. The warrant was issued for his arrest in August 2021. Bond was set by warrant at $10,000. Conley is due back in court on May 13.