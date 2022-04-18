Posted: Apr 18, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Tourism Board held a special meeting on Monday morning and have recommended Mary Beth Moore be the Interim Tourism Director as they seek to find someone to hold that position full time. Moore was introduced to the Board of Osage County Commissioners on Monday morning and it will ultimately be up to them if they choose to bring her on on an interim basis. District One Commissioner Randall Jones discusses some of the things they have been looking at.

The Osage County Tourism Board would like to have an interim director in place for at least 60 days with an option to extend the contract from there. The Osage County Commissioners will have that on the agenda next week.

Kelly Bland, who held that position and was also Pawhuska's Chamber of Commerce Director, worked her final day on Sunday.