Posted: Apr 19, 2022 9:17 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

A Pawhuska man is arrested for felony threats to kill for an incident that occurred at T-Mobile in the 1900 Block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

According to a report from the Bartlesville Police Department, it is alleged that 72-year-old Leslie List became angry and produced a knife during an argument with employees over a $60 bill. The report further states the T-Mobile had shut off List's phone, causing the defendant to become mad.

List left the scene to get gas at the ASAP General Store at Frank Phillips and Highway 123 where he was arrested. List is said to be a Vietnam veteran.