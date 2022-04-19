Posted: Apr 19, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Elementary students in Bartlesville will soon be skating toward improved physical health thanks in part to a grant from the Arvest Foundation.

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $15,000 donation to Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF). Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer and Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Aaron Tesavis presented a check to Blair Ellis, executive director of BPSF and to Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS), as well as the BPS board of directors at the April 18 BPS monthly board meeting.

In a statement, Moyer said:

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the mission of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation in advancing quality education in Bartlesville public schools. We are thrilled that elementary students will have more opportunities to be physically active in an activity they all enjoy.”

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will support a Skates for Schools project to purchase roller skates for all six district elementary schools. Currently, physical elementary teachers across the schools are sharing two sets of well-used roller skates. With new roller skates at each site, elementary students will have a greater opportunity to improve motor skills, increase interest in physical fitness, participate in skating games, and take pride in caring for the equipment.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will coordinate purchasing and distributing the skates as well as partner with the schools to track the quantitative data on improved student skills.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said:

“The Foundation is incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for its loyal support of our programs over the years; and particularly, this year funding our Skates for Schools project. The annual unit on roller skating is by far a favorite among the elementary students and their PE teachers. They are all thrilled they will soon have the opportunity to roller skate more often and tailor more of the physical education curriculum around skating activities.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.