Posted: Apr 19, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 10:04 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department needs assistance from the public to identify individuals responsible for crimes that have recently taken place.

It is believed that two individuals took several tools from Tractor Supply and failed to pay for them. Furthermore, a male subject was caught on video stealing a catalytic converter off of a school employee vehicle. This male suspect is pictured wearing red overalls or a jumpsuit. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.