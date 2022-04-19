Posted: Apr 19, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Social Services along with Child Care and Development are partnering up to raise awareness about child abuse. Blue ribbons can be spotted throughout the Osage Nation campus during the month of April, which is child abuse awareness month.

A walk is being held at 9:30 a.m. this Thursday led by local students and it is open to the public. The event will start and end by the gazebo in front of the Osage Nation Museum. Those who participate are encouraged to wear blue. For help, you can go to childwelfare.gov if you feel you may know someone suffering from child abuse.