Posted: Apr 19, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm at an off-duty Washington County deputy over the weekend. Zachary Hill appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with felony counts of pointing a firearm, assault & battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

According to an affidavit, an incident occurred at Durham Road and County Road 3980 near Dewey on Sunday. Hill was the passenger in the vehicle that was driven by a female. It is alleged that Hill pointed a .38 caliber pistol at an off-duty deputy and his family while he was driving down the road.

Officers placed the two subjects under arrest. They were detained while at gun point. The Dewey Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol had units on the scene.

Bond for Hill was set at $500,000. The defendant is slated to return to court for the felony status docket on May 13.