Posted: Apr 20, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 10:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The latest step to address soil erosion is laying down new sod at Jo Allyn Lowe Park. This is part of an effort to improve conditions at City-owned parks. Funding for these projects are coming from the voter-approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says that City staff is also working together to create a rain garden at the park, which would collect rain. The park, located at 2600 SE Price Rd., has a fishing lake, botanic garden and a Pathfinder Parkway trailhead.