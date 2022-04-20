News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 20, 2022
Improvements to City-owned Parks Continue
Ty Loftis
The latest step to address soil erosion is laying down new sod at Jo Allyn Lowe Park. This is part of an effort to improve conditions at City-owned parks. Funding for these projects are coming from the voter-approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.
Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says that City staff is also working together to create a rain garden at the park, which would collect rain. The park, located at 2600 SE Price Rd., has a fishing lake, botanic garden and a Pathfinder Parkway trailhead.
