Posted: Apr 20, 2022 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next Tuesday for the Osage Nation Pawhuska Senior Housing Expansion Project. The project includes five duplexes, which works out to 10 more housing units. Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had this to say regarding the expansion:

“Providing affordable housing to our elders is a top priority at Osage Nation. We are thankful to all Osage Nation staff, congress members and builders who contributed to this important expansion project within a swift timeline.”

To find out more information regarding rental rates and qualifications to apply, visit the Osage Nation website.