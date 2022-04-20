Posted: Apr 20, 2022 11:33 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve a Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) closeout report for District 2.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says this is a REAP grant that he received for a low-water crossing on County Road 4000 south of Highway 60. Bouvier says the project has already seen guardrails installed thanks to the hard work of District 2 crews. He says there are four horns that are five feet long that have been put into place.

The total amount for the grant was $2,150. Commissioner Bouvier says they didn't have to spend all of that money. He says they only spent a small portion of those funds so they were able to save some monies.