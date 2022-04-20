Posted: Apr 20, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is holding its spring dump day this Saturday and all three districts will have drop-off locations for citizens to take their unwanted items. District Two is also partnering with the City of Skiatook on Friday and Saturday.

Things such as tires, mattresses, appliances, furniture, wood and brush will be accepted. Household trash and hazardous waste items such as paint and other chemicals will be turned away. Each commissioner explains how you can drop-off your items.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-259-1570.