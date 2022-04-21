Posted: Apr 21, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, adds a new location at 510 Southeast Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, April 22, where the first 100 customers will receive a free $5 gift with a purchase of $10 or more. In addition, customers can earn 50 bonus Smiles when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be doing a live remote from Scooter's Coffee on Friday morning from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and surprise rewards, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious® status level with additional perks.

To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 400 locations in 23 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2022. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s Coffee also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes!

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.