City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 12:32 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 12:39 PM
Painting Set to Begin Friday in BPL Teen Fortress Area
Garrett Giles
Painting will begin on Friday, April 22, in the Teen Fortress area at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL).
BPL encourages you to consider using its pick-up option if paint fumes are an irritant for you. Simply call 918.338.4171 for your pick-up.
The library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BPL is closed on Sundays.
