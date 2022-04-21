Posted: Apr 21, 2022 12:32 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Painting will begin on Friday, April 22, in the Teen Fortress area at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL).

BPL encourages you to consider using its pick-up option if paint fumes are an irritant for you. Simply call 918.338.4171 for your pick-up.

The library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BPL is closed on Sundays.