Posted: Apr 21, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

After a lot of hard work and dedication, the Osage Nation Wakon Iron Chapel is slated to have a ribbon cutting ceremony take place next Wednesday. Construction on the building cost more than 1.7 million dollars and funds were authorized and appropriated by the Osage Nation Congress nearly a year ago to the day. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear signed it into law a few days later and had this to say regarding next week's event:

“This New Wakon Iron Chapel will be larger to accommodate our growing population. It will serve as a sacred place of prayer for generations to come.”

Osage Nation Director of Operations Casey Johnson oversaw the construction crews as the work was being done.