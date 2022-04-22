Posted: Apr 22, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

A public hearing regarding the reservation of West 1400 Road will be revisited.

Mitch Antle, Washington County Board of Commissioner Chairman, said in March that the hearing is once again being brought forward by petition from property owners requesting the road, located at 3960 Road near Dewey, be closed. Antle says they went through this process not long ago in an attempt to shut down all of West 1400 Road. He says the new petition is not seeking to shut down the whole road, but rather a half-mile to the west if the public hearing goes different than the last.

The public hearing will take place on Monday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m. during the Washington County Commissioners' regular meeting on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. The Commissioners may take actions to close the road after the hearing. The item had been tabled previously.

To read about the last public hearing on the possible closure of West 1400 Road that was followed by a denial vote by the Commissioners, click here.

Listed below are the items the Commissioners will consider at the close of the public hearing on Monday:

----------

Resolution regarding reservation of West 1400 Road approximately 2,611 feet west of North 3960 Road and west to its terminus at the Caney River.

State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation County Action Report regarding the reservation of West 1400 Road.

Resolution regarding donation to Washington County Sheriff's Office from City Tele-Coin to Sheriff's Special Response Team - Capital Outlay Account.

Fiscal Recovery Fund Expenditure Document, video conferencing capabilities, regarding equipment for new courtroom in the Washington County Judicial Center.

Detention services agreement contract between Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and Washington County Board of Commissioners for Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Report to Officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of March 2022.

----------

For the full agenda, click here.