Posted: Apr 22, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis / Garrett Giles

Law enforcement has located the suspect who allegedly set a house on a fire in the 31000 Block of North 3952 Road of Ochelata.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputies were alerted of a disturbance at around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says 45-year-old Terry Henry Jr. of Ochelata broke into a house through a window and threatened the occupant inside at which time the resident called 911. Shortly after making the call, Copeland says the suspect is believed to have set the house on fire.

Undersheriff Copeland says it is his understanding that there was a dating relationship at one point between Henry and one of residents. He says the two were no longer dating, causing angst between Henry and the victim.

The residence that was set ablaze belongs to the mother of Henry's previous dating partner. Undersheriff Copeland says Deputies had responded to another fire back on March 23, 2022, at the same Mount View Trailer Park. He says that home was located across the street from where Wednesday's incident occurred, stating that the victim had lived in that residence at that time.

That investigation is still open and pending. Undersheriff Copeland says Henry is a suspect in the March 23 fire, but there have been no formal criminal charges brought forth in that matter. He says arson is one of the more difficult crimes to investigate without video evidence, confessions, or an eye witness because the investigation has to be based upon what they can prove.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived on Wednesday. The resident made it out of the house, but the house is being listed as a total loss. No persons were injured as a result of the fire, but a family pet was in the home and died. The Red Cross was summoned to assist the family due to devastating loss.

Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation. WCSO, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office and local fire departments established a suspect as a result of their investigation.

Undersheriff Copeland says investigating arson is like putting a 1,000 piece puzzle together because it is easy to build the edges but difficult to construct the middle part. He says they were able to utilize their resources through the State Fire Marshal's Office on top of gathering the information they needed to establish a suspect early on so they could later apprehend them.

The Bartlesville Police Department arrested Henry on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant on Friday morning. Henry is currently in the custody of the WCSO.

Henry is facing charges of first degree burglary, first degree arson and cruelty to animals. His bond is set at $500,000 and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Court on Monday at 1:15 p.m.