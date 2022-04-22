Posted: Apr 22, 2022 12:24 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey is working out the details for a waterline project at the future site of a Boys & Girls Club.

City Manager Kevin Trease says he has been in contact with the City engineers as they may be looking at installing a new water main in order to supply fire protection for the facility. Trease says there is a four-inch cast iron line that runs north and south underneath the old barns at the Washington County Fairgrounds. He says the water will not flow enough for fire protection.

Pictured is what the future Boys & Girls site is anticipated to look like once construction is finished.

Trease says there is no other line to get water from other than coming down from 11th Street in front of the Washington County Fairgrounds before heading north then turning the block. He says it would cost $30,000 if the City went with 12-inch pipe, which is not what they are going to use. Two fire hydrants and the valves will need to be replaced as well, which will cost roughly $8,000.

The 18,000 square foot building will need to have a sprinkler system as required by law. Trease says they will need 450 gallons per minute to supply fire protection for the facility. He says they have 2,300 gallons of water on 11th Street, so they have the supply necessary to make this happen.

The fire protection for Dewey Public Schools will improve in this process. Trease says the project may be budgeted into the next fiscal year. He says this project will be a service to the community.

The Boys & Girls Club could possibly break ground by May 2022, which is why Trease is getting ahead on everything. Trease says the City will need to pay for the design and permitting for the project. He says the design is fairly ready.