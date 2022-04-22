Posted: Apr 22, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville Police K9 helped discover a large quantity of drugs that led to an arrest earlier this week. Richard Lindsey was pulled over Wednesday afternoon near Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville.

K9 officer Duco conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the potential presence of narcotics. This prompted a search of the vehicle that produced a cardboard box containing bags of methamphetamine. In total, one pound of meth was unearthed from the vehicle.

Lindsey appeared in court on Friday for the second consecutive day. Charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance and acquiring proceeds from drug activity were filed by the district attorney’s office. The defendant has a history drug distribution charged dating nearly 40 years.

Bond was set at $100,000. Lindsey is next scheduled to appear in court on May 13.