Posted: Apr 23, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2022 12:05 PM

Ty Loftis

High wind gusts overnight kept local firefighters busy, as several fires started up across the area. The Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 responded to a two story house fire and another at an assisted living facility. Everyone was able to make it out OK.

In addition to those two fires, the Bartlesville C-Shift responded to several medical calls.

(Photo Courtesy of Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 Facebook Page.)