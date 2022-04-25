Posted: Apr 25, 2022 12:49 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Mary Beth Moore was named the interim tourism director, pending legal review of the contract. Her start date will be May 1st and over the next week the Board still has a few things to figure out, such as where her office will be located. District One Commissioner Randall Jones talks about some of the options on the table.

With the responsibilities Moore will be tasked with, she said getting an office space wasn’t a major concern.

Over the next week, Moore will work with the Board on finding a place to get set up. The Board plans to have a landline in place as well so that the public can communicate directly to the tourism director.