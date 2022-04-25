Posted: Apr 25, 2022 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board transfers $8,000 to help cover redistricting costs.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the $8,000 is an increase for postage and for additional supplies that are needed for polling places. She says they have added polling places as a result of redistricting in the County.

The Washington County Election Board is currently sending out new Voter Identification Cards to all voters. There are four new precincts in Washington County, meaning there are now 27 total polling locations.

While population decreased in Washington County, there was an increase in voter registration. House says they still had precincts that were heavy with registered voters. She says they felt they needed to split some of the original precincts to accommodate voters by making things more accessible, especially for Presidential Elections.

House says they need to get these cards out by Friday, May 27. She says you can call their offices if you have any questions or if you do not receive your new Voter ID card in the mail.

The Washington County Election Board can be reached at 918.337.2850. Their offices are located at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, and they are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

House says 10,000 new Voter IDs have been sent out in Washington County so far. She says roughly 23,000 cards will be sent out by the end of May.