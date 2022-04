Posted: Apr 25, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County held its free spring dump day over the weekend. They were accepting anything from brush, mattresses and worn out tires. While it was a long day, all three commissioners said it was an over whelming success.

If you were unable to make it to this weekend's free dump day, the Board will schedule one for this fall.