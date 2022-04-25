Posted: Apr 25, 2022 2:48 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after two alleged domestic incidents involving the same victim. Adam Husser is facing potential felony charges for his role in happenings that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Husser appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Husser allegedly arrived at a residence on the 100 block of 18th Street in Bartlesville. The defendant proceeded to engage in an argument with the female victim. Husser punched the victim multiple times before picking up a wooden chair and breaking it over her head.

A separate incident occurred earlier that day in which Husser hit the female victim in the face multiple times. He then ran upstairs to hide the victim’s phone. She then ran out of the house screaming for someone to call 911. A witness was able to call the police.

Husser’s bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The defendant is due back in court on Tuesday where charges could be presented.