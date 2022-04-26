Posted: Apr 26, 2022 8:38 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 8:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host United States Representative Kevin Hern for their upcoming Eggs and Issues Breakfast.

Eggs and Issues provides opportunities for the regional Bartlesville business community to hear directly from members of Oklahoma’s federal delegation. Rep. Hern will share an overview on the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, June 2, at Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Cost to attend is $25 per person or $275 for a reserved table of eight. Registration information here.