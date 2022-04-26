News
ARVEST Friday Forum Returns Live May 6th
Tom Davis
Two years ago, COVID-19 changed the way we've done many things.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Earl Sears with ARVEST Bank, announced that the Friday Forum will return to its in-person format on Friday, May 6, at the ARVEST East Branch location.
Sears said that some precautions will be in place. When you make your selection of a cookie, staff will serve it to you instead if grabbing the one you want.
The guest speaker will be the new head of Phillips 66 locally, Reid Dreher
The ARVEST staff and management is looking forward to seeing everyone for the return of in-person ARVEST Forums.
