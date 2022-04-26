Two years ago, COVID-19 changed the way we've done many things.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Earl Sears with ARVEST Bank, announced that the Friday Forum will return to its in-person format on Friday, May 6, at the ARVEST East Branch location.

Sears said that some precautions will be in place. When you make your selection of a cookie, staff will serve it to you instead if grabbing the one you want.

The guest speaker will be the new head of Phillips 66 locally, Reid Dreher