Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Forbes magazine includes Arvest Bank on its list of “Best Employers for Diversity 2022.”

Consideration for the list was based on four criteria: direct and indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and board members, and a set of diversity engagement indicators. More than 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify those recognized.

In a statement, Arvest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer LaTricia Hill-Chandler said:

“To be selected as part of this group is a true honor and we are very appreciative. We believe it is a direct reflection of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and our associates’ willingness and ability to value the uniqueness of everyone.”

Forbes produced the “Best Employers for Diversity 2022” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner.