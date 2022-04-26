Posted: Apr 26, 2022 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 10:57 AM

It's the annual event that helps fund the Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillip Wright with Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America invited everyone to participate as a golfer or as a sponsor for the Cherokee Area Council Scouting Golf Tournament, June 3, at Adams Municipal Golf Course ar 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Wright said the tournament is a four-person scramble with no handicap restrictions and flights created after the round.

The cost is $135 per player; includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, drinks, and prizes. There will be a raffle drawing and hole-in-one contest.