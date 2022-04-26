Posted: Apr 26, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Markwayne Mullin introduces a bill to impose harsher punishment for those who perform partial birth abortions.

The “Partial Birth Abortion is Murder Act” would increase the punishment for those found in violation of the Partial Birth Abortion Act of 2003 to a minimum of five years to a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The introduction of this bill is in response to the five preborn babies found in Washington, D.C., who were speculated to have died from partial birth abortions.

In a statement, Rep. Mullin said:

“Partial birth abortion is a cruel and gruesome means to ending human life. As a father of six, including three that came into our lives through the blessing of adoption, I believe wholeheartedly that every human life is precious and that life begins in the womb. We have to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

Mullin continued:

“Those five defenseless lives inspired this bill. There must be a complete investigation into the deaths of the five preborn babies found in our nation’s capital. Despite evidence that these babies were murdered in violation of federal law, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. has failed to seriously investigate Washington Surgi-Clinic and the local abortionist there. And tragically, we know this is not the only instance in which this crime has occurred. With this bill, we’ll preserve the sanctity of human life and ensure no abortionist can get away with this ever again.”

To read the full text of the bill, click here.