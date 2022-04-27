News
Regional News
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 5:47 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 5:47 AM
ICC Instructor Charged with Rape
John Leonard
An Independence Community College professor has had formal charges of rape filed against him. A Special Prosecutor assigned to the case has had the formal charge filed against ICC music instructor Larry Markiewicz. Markiewicz, who was arrested more than a week ago has been released on a $50,000 bond and has been ordered to remain under court supervision.
Special Prosecutor David Yoder has filed charges against Markiewicz of rape, aggravated sexual battery and furnishing alcohol or CMB to a minor. The alleged crimes occurred on March 30th and 31st and Markiewicz is currently on paid administrative leave from ICC.
« Back to News