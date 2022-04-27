Posted: Apr 27, 2022 5:47 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 5:47 AM

John Leonard

An Independence Community College professor has had formal charges of rape filed against him. A Special Prosecutor assigned to the case has had the formal charge filed against ICC music instructor Larry Markiewicz. Markiewicz, who was arrested more than a week ago has been released on a $50,000 bond and has been ordered to remain under court supervision.