Posted: Apr 27, 2022 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Lowe Family Young Scholars has made a sparkling partneship wiht Moxie on Second this weekend for you to shop for your favorite Kenda Scott items and help fund college prep for underrescourced students.

You can shop for mom for Mother's Day at Moxie on Second this Friday and Saturday and with every purchase of a Kendra Scott item, 25% of that purchase will go to fund Lowe Family Young Scholars Program.

There will be a special Sip and Shop event at Moxie on Second on Thursday night to benefit Lowe Family Young Scholars on Thursday evening with a wine tasting event.

The mission of the LFYS Program is to assist academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School System to earn a college degree.