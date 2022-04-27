Posted: Apr 27, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

For only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Veteran's Administration will be conducting an in-person event to assist Osage Nation Veterans who may be eligible for a pension claim.

On Tuesday, May 10th and Wednesday, May 11th, several advocates and staff members from the Muskogee VA Hospital will be at the Osage Nation Casino in Tulsa to assist in filling out paperwork and possibly get approved on the same day. Director of the VA's Office of Tribal Government Relations, Stephanie Birdwell had this to say:

“With the focus on Veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, the VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country Veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service.”

The event will be ongoing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. You are asked to bring medical records, discharge papers and information showing you qualify for the disability you are claiming. Spouses and widows may also be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation as a result of the disabilities.