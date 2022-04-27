Posted: Apr 27, 2022 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 2:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly damaging a local bar. Daniel Davis appeared in Washington County court after being arrested on a warrant stemming an April 2 incident. Davis was charged with one count of malicious injury to property.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at Angelo’s Tavern on Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville. The victim claims that an employee that a staff member found Davis attempting smoke marijuana on the property.

The man advised Davis that he was not allowed to do that. It is alleged that Davis responded, “I’m Daniel Davis and I don’t give a [expletive]”. Davis then proceeded to hit a window with a blunt object causing it to shatter. He then left the establishment in a truck. The reporting party was able to get his license plate number.

Davis posted a $500 bond and appeared in court out of custody.