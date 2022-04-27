Posted: Apr 27, 2022 4:18 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 4:18 PM

Ty Loftis

At Wednesday's Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Meeting, Director Chris Wilson gave an update as to how things stood at Hotel Phillips. He said that the second and fifth floors of the building should be ready for use by June and there is already a waiting list for all of the units they have available. Wilson talked about the affordable prices they are going for right now.

Wilson says they still have to replace all 850 panes of glass in the building because the State Historic Preservation Office is making this request. Wilson talks about the difficult process they have had doing this.

Wilson added that patrons are enjoying the restaurant that recently opened inside Hotel Phillips. It features modern southern cuisine and is open for breakfast and lunch.