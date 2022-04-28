Posted: Apr 28, 2022 9:10 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters locally is in need of mentors and Little Sisters.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters extended that invitation. BB/BS mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth wiht the vision that all youth achieve their full potential.

As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) ages 6 through 18. BBBS develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.