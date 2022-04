Posted: Apr 28, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The ESA Spring Style Show and Luncheon is set to take place this Sunday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and all proceeds raised will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Tickets will cost $15 and the event is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ESA is a civic organization in Pawhuska looking to better the community.